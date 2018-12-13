More racist fliers spotted in Allegheny County

Two Elizabeth Borough residents say they spotted a couple of racist propaganda fliers along Route 51.
Anti-Semitic fliers were found in several Pittsburgh-area communities over the weekend.
Michele Newell spoke to the residents who spotted the fliers and talked to police about what they say they are doing to look into it, for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen says friend's brother raped her on couch next to his sleeping girlfriend
- U by Kotex tampons recalled, could unravel inside body, company says
- Pittsburgh teacher sent to hospital after student shoves her into locker
- VIDEO: 'Sesame Street' introduces homeless Muppet
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}