Police investigating anti-Semitic pamphlets distributed in Squirrel Hill, other neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating the dissemination of anti-Semitic pamphlets in Squirrel Hill and other Pittsburgh neighborhoods.
Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety Officials said, "such hate-filled material will not be tolerated in Pittsburgh -- not by residents, City officials nor Law Enforcement."
They assure the community that they are taking the matter very seriously and will follow every investigative avenue.
.@PghPublicSafety and @PghPolice Investigating Hate-Filled Material: pic.twitter.com/GYIXrjnEVL— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) December 9, 2018
"Pittsburgh is and will remain Stronger than Hate," officials said.
On Oct. 27, Robert Bowers opened fire inside the Temple of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, killing 11 people.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
RELATED:
- Hate crimes, groups have history in Pittsburgh area
- Tree of Life Synagogue holds Hannukah ceremony at mass shooting site
- Peduto plans grassroots movement to pass gun legislation
- Chanukah festival, menorah parade growing in wake of Tree of Life shooting
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}