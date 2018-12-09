  • Police investigating anti-Semitic pamphlets distributed in Squirrel Hill, other neighborhoods

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating the dissemination of anti-Semitic pamphlets in Squirrel Hill and other Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

    Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety Officials said, "such hate-filled material will not be tolerated in Pittsburgh -- not by residents, City officials nor Law Enforcement."

    They assure the community that they are taking the matter very seriously and will follow every investigative avenue. 

    "Pittsburgh is and will remain Stronger than Hate," officials said. 

    On Oct. 27, Robert Bowers opened fire inside the Temple of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, killing 11 people.

