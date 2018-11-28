PITTSBURGH - A mother of five has been missing since September.
Police do have a lead in the case, but it is a blurry surveillance photo.
Tonight on 11 at 11, what the woman's mother is doing to find her daughter.
Jessica Young, 35, was last seen leaving her boyfriend's house in the Lincoln-Lemington area.
