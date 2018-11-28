  • Mother of five has been missing since September

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A mother of five has been missing since September.

    Police do have a lead in the case, but it is a blurry surveillance photo.

    Related Headlines

    Tonight on 11 at 11, what the woman's mother is doing to find her daughter.

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Police searching for missing 35-year-old woman

    Jessica Young, 35, was last seen leaving her boyfriend's house in the Lincoln-Lemington area.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories