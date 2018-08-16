America grew up with Fred Rogers, but he has always been one of Pittsburgh’s favorite sons.
Now Pittsburghers have a chance to help tell the story of Mr. Rogers on the big screen.
RELATED STORY: Production for Mr. Rogers movie will begin locally this fall
An open casting call for extras to appear in “You Are My Friend,” the biographical film starring Oscar winner Tom Hanks as the iconic Rogers, will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center next week.
From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 25, everyone is welcome to attend the event – no experience is necessary. According to the casting directors, they are looking for “90’s New York and Pittsburgh pedestrians, ballroom party guests, journalists, business types, wedding guests, bar and restaurant patrons, hospital staff, audience members and other various roles.”
A wide range of people will be considered: “Looking for babies, kids, teens, adults of all ages and ethnicities! Come in your best 90’s attire if you have it!”
Filming will take place from September to late October.
For more information, go to www.movieextraspittsburgh.com.
