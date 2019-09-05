It's only been 24 hours since Nalani Johnson's body was discovered at Pine Ridge Park in Indiana County, but community members are already working to make sure she's never forgotten.
Nalani hadn't even turned 2 years old yet when she was the subject of an Amber Alert. Police say that Saturday night she was kidnapped in Penn Hills and taken more than an hour away to Pine Ridge Park.
"I can't even comprehend the loss for this family whatsoever. Just realizing wow, you never know what’s in your backyard," Denise Sickon said.
A makeshift memorial is already growing in the park, but people are hoping to create something more permanent.
"We have a donation of a marble bench from Shoemaker Monuments, we also had Ferguson Funeral Home offer a discounted bench and the VFW offer to pay for that bench," Danielle Bouy said.
There's even an online petition circulating to get the park renamed in Nalani's memory.
"I feel like the park shouldn’t be remembered for something bad. It should be remembered and celebrated like she should be celebrated," Bouy said.
