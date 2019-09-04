NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Two men have been arrested for a double shooting that happened more than three months ago in New Castle.
The attack left one woman paralyzed and another injured, and police say it's all because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Lawrence County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The suspects, Timothy Hill and Marquan Payne, are charged with attempted homicide.
It was May 30 when police said the two men went to a home in the 800 block of Lutton Street and started shooting. The women were caught in the crossfire.
"They were just coming home parking after going and getting McDonald’s," New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Alleged drug dealer charged for Mac Miller's deadly overdose
- Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
- Missing toddler found dead in Blairsville, autopsy to be performed Wednesday
- VIDEO: What's that smell in Allegheny County? Turns out, there's an explanation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}