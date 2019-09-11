PITTSBURGH - It was a big deal when the South Side Works opened, but over the past few years stores have been moving out and it's not a big destination anymore.
In the next few years though, there are plans for new businesses.
The new owner of the 34-acre mixed use complex said his development firm plans to reconceptualize the South Side Works.
Somera Road Inc., which is based out of New York, recently got the title from the old owner and is finalizing plans with the Urban Redevelopment Authority.
TRENDING NOW:
- Federal lawsuit filed against Antonio Brown on rape charges
- Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Sam Davis found dead
- Pine-Richland's high school, middle school closed due to threat
- VIDEO: Massive police presence following shooting and search for gunman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Those plans include bringing in businesses the community needs and wants, not the big box stores that have failed in the past.
Somera Road's principal said places like a drug store, grocery store, yoga studio, along with community features like a mural and farmer's market could be put into the development.
There are also three vacant riverfront parcels that Somera Road plans to build something new on.
The URA board plans to vote Thursday on whether to give Somera Road up to four more years to develop on those three vacant waterfront properties.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}