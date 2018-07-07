  • New group calls for Arnold mayor to resign, aims to fight racism in community

    ARNOLD, Pa. - A newly formed citizens' group is calling for the mayor of Arnold to resign.

    Mayor Karen Peconi is in hot water for comments made on social media about people protesting the death of Antwon Rose.

    Concerned POC of Arnold and New Ken held a press conference to announce their community goals.

    A spokesperson said it goes far beyond the mayor's resignation.

    After the press conference, canvassers knocked on doors to collect signatures for a petition for Peconi's resignation and to sign people up to vote.

