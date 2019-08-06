NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A new K-9 named in honor of fallen police Officer Brian Shaw is now part of the New Kensington Police Department.
Deuce was acquired and trained through funding from Shaw’s family, Channel 11’s News exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Shaw played football for Slippery Rock University and his jersey number was 2, according to TribLIVE. His nickname was Deuce.
Deuce was given the badge number 29K in another tribute to Shaw, whose badge number was 29.
Shaw was shot and killed during a traffic stop in November 2017.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sharks spotted off coast of Myrtle Beach
- 3 people rescued on Ohio River when barge crushes boat
- Body found in Yough River after crash on I-70 bridge in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: SEE: Brazilian gang leader dressed up as daughter, tries to escape jail
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}