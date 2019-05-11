New study suggests we may know where the measles will spread

BALTIMORE - A new study suggests doctors might know where the measles outbreak will spread.
Researchers from Johns Hopkins University designed a computer model that was able to predict the 25 counties at greatest risk for an outbreak.
Most of the countries that have already confirmed cases are among those listed.
The scientists looked at international air travel volume, population, vaccination rates for children and reported cases.
In Allegheny County, there are five people who have been treated for measles.
No new cases have been reported this week.
