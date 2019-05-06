PITTSBURGH - The measles returned to Allegheny County on April 16, when a child with the disease flew from Tel Aviv to Newark and then to Pittsburgh.
11 Investigates has learned the other passengers at risk to exposure to the highly contagious disease on that United Airlines flight still have not been notified.
People with measles can show no symptoms for up to three weeks after first exposure.
For the passengers on that morning flight, that would be until Tuesday.
The majority of Allegheny County is vaccinated against measles, but infants, people with weakened immune systems or anyone who hasn't been vaccinated are at risk.
What's being done to warn the passengers of the possible exposure on Channel 11 News at 6.
