0 Health department warns of new potential exposures from measles cases

PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny Health Department has released new information about possible situations where people might have been exposed to measles in the Pittsburgh area.

There are no new known cases, but health officials said the four people who were diagnosed last week may have exposed people at several additional locations.

Milky Way restaurant (2120 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217) Wednesday, April 17: 1-4 p.m.

Red White & Blue Thrift Store (935 Ohio River Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15202) Wednesday, April 24: 11:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

National Aviary (700 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Sunday, April 28: 12:30-5:30 p.m.



Previously, health officials said the only known possible exposures tied to these four individuals were at Pittsburgh International Airport on April 16 between 7:30 and 10 a.m. and at the Enterprise Rent-a-Car on Babcock Boulevard on May 1 between 2 and 5 p.m.

So far there are five known cases of measles in Allegheny County. The first case was announced on Tuesday, April 30 as an adult Allegheny County resident.

On Thursday, May 2, Allegheny County Health Department announced four new cases, all of whom were related. Those cases were two children and one adult who are visiting from overseas and one adult who is an Allegheny County resident.

Health officials said most people are not at risk because they have been immunized or have had measles. Those born before 1957 are considered to be immune.

