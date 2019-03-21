ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - If you're in the car and spot a pothole in Ross Township, remember where it was because there's a new way to report it online instantly.
With the county's Citizen Request Tracker, drivers can create an account and then post where they found a road in need of a patch.
Related Headlines
WPXI's Liz Kilmer is working to find out what you can't report for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Drivers we spoke with say anything to help sounds good.
"They're everywhere. I mean, it’s just hard to get around them. Babcock has a lot and then there are just little alleyways that go around the malls and stuff around here and i mean there's giant ones," driver Lynda Korey said.
You can create an account on the Citizen Report Tracker website.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- After focus on Rosfeld's response to shooting Rose, trial picking up for 3rd day
- Baby cough syrup recalled for possible bacteria contamination
- City council announces changes to proposed gun ban in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Family dealing with rare illness that impacts all 4 children
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}