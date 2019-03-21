  • New way to report potholes in Ross Township

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - If you're in the car and spot a pothole in Ross Township, remember where it was because there's a new way to report it online instantly.

    With the county's Citizen Request Tracker, drivers can create an account and then post where they found a road in need of a patch. 

    Drivers we spoke with say anything to help sounds good.

    "They're everywhere.  I mean, it’s just hard to get around them. Babcock has a lot and then there are just little alleyways that go around the malls and stuff around here and i mean there's giant ones," driver Lynda Korey said.

    You can create an account on the Citizen Report Tracker website

