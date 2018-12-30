  • No horsing around: Bethel Park police help round up horses after they escape from pen

    Updated:

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - There was no horsing around when it came to a rescue in Bethel Park.

    Police rounded up four horses after they broke out of their pen on Brush Run Road.

    Police said drivers helped corral them and Al's Cafe on McMurray Road gave the horses carrots to keep them occupied.

    The handlers took them back and, as police said, they are locked up for bad "be-hay-vior."

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories