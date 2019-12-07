NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A former police officer for North Braddock is suing the borough, council members, the mayor, the police department and the acting police chief in federal court. Former Officer Ryan Johnston claims his civil rights were violated, along with whistleblower and wiretap violations, when he was fired in June, according to our news partners at TribLive.com.
Johnston said he was cooperating with Allegheny County and federal investigators who were looking into how the department and acting police Chief Isaac Daniele handled evidence.
TribLive.com reports borough officials and Daniele declined to comment on the lawsuit or what led to it.
