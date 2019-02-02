  • Oakmont Bakery moves to new location Tuesday

    OAKMONT - Oakmont Bakery is a favorite destination for people looking for delicious cakes, cookies and other pastries. Starting Tuesday, all those baked goods will be available just down the street.

    The new, expanded Oakmont Bakery opens Feb. 5 at the corner of Third Street and Hulton Road in Oakmont.

    There will be modified hours leading up to the move:

    • Monday, 2/4 - 6am - 5pm 
    • Tuesday, 2/5 - 9am - 7pm

    The new building is much bigger and there’s more parking, which is good news for anyone craving an early-morning donut or wanting to place an order.

     

    The state-of-the-art building has been under construction since summer 2018.

    Marc and Susan Serrao started Oakmont Bakery in 1988, according to their website

