OAKMONT, Pa. - Lightning struck an apartment building in Oakmont Tuesday afternoon.
No one was hurt, but there were people inside the building on Washington Avenue.
Meteorologist Danielle Dozier is talking to a resident who felt the jolt, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
#WPXIStorm - apartment building hit by lightning in Oakmont. No one injured. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH pic.twitter.com/VV7kKJiXZ3— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) April 23, 2019
