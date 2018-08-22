  • Official: 3 homes threatened by Washington Co. slide uninhabitable

    Channel 11 received an unfortunate update about a landslide in Washington County's Majestic Hills community.

    North Strabane’s code enforcement officer says three homes affected by the slide have been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable.

    Cara Sapida is speaking with the township manager about what happens next, for Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.

