Ohio couple wanted on child porn charges arrested with children at local motel

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Police caught a couple wanted on child pornography charges inside a Washington County motel.
According to police, the couple had their two young children with them.
The Ohio couple had been missing and wanted on child pornography charges for a nearly a month and were the subjects of a nationwide manhunt.
Belmont County deputies had been searching for Wesley Burdge and Tabitha Gallagher, along with their 5- and 2-year-old children.
According to investigators, Burdge was wanted for trafficking child pornography along with another Ohio man and had said he planned to molest the children once they reached a certain age.
Detectives uncovered electronic equipment at his home showing both parents had already allowed one of the children they were with to be sexually assaulted.
The children were taken to a hospital while their parents were taken to jail, awaiting extradition back to Ohio.
Gallagher is charged with felony obstruction of justice.
