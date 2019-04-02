0 Man charged with causing pregnant woman's deadly overdose

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Beaver County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a pregnant woman he allgedly sold drugs to overdosed and died.

Police say Casey Nathaniel Moore sold heroin and fentanyl to 27-year-old Melissa Mottes while she was seven months pregnant in November.

Mottes overdosed and died along with her unborn child.

Moore was arrested several days later on unrelated drugs charges, and now the District Attorney has brought stronger charges specifically relatd to Motte's death.

Controversial gun legislation passed a final Pittsburgh City Council vote Tuesday morning.

The legislation will make it illegal to load, brandish, display, discharge, point or otherwise use an an assault weapon within the city.

Council members voted 6-3 Tuesday to pass the legislation. Last week, the legislation passed an initial vote, which was also 6-3.

“I think people are starting to change their minds and be more open to some sort of gun control,” Councilman Corey O’Conner, who spearheaded the legislation, said.

Ahead of the vote, members of the public were able to comment, and reaction was mixed once the legislation was passed.

The bill will now go to the desk of Mayor Bill Peduto, who is expected to sign it.

A proposal for the legislation was amended in late March to ban the “use” of assault weapons within city limits.

“Nobody, to our knowledge, has ever challenged the use of weapons. So, now we are taking it to the state, we are thinking outside the box to fight it on a different terminology,” O’Conner said at the time.

The legislation will also give courts the power to take weapons from people deemed to be a risk.

Gun rights supporters have said they plan to sue the city and file complaints against each council member.

