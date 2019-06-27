MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The owner of a 15-foot-long python that escaped in Morgantown, West Virginia, in May and remains on the loose was arrested Wednesday, police said.
Shane Stevens, 19, is charged with allowing an animal to run at large. He was arrested and released on a $100 bond.
Police said the python was in a truck with Stevens when it got out of its enclosure on May 30. When Stevens got out of the truck, the snake escaped into the woods.
Authorities warned people in the area of the python, which has not been found. Anyone who encounters the snake is asked to call 911.
