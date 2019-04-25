Pa. residents will need Real ID to board an airplane starting in October 2020

PHILADELPHIA - The Department of Homeland Security is reminding Pennsylvania residents that they will need a Real ID to board an airplane starting in October of next year.
The Real ID will have a star in a gold circle on the upper right-hand corner of the license or identification card.
Related Headlines
>>RELATED STORY: Pa. issued 15,000 Real IDs during first week
There are other acceptable forms of identification, such as a passport, that can be used to board flights or enter secure federal facilities.
To get a Real ID, you'll need to visit your local Pennsylvania Department of Transportation office and bring these documents to prove U.S. citizenship and Pennsylvania residency:
- one proof of identity
- one proof of legal presence
- two proofs of Pennsylvania residency
- one proof of your Social Security number, if you’ve been issued one
- a current driver’s license, if you are applying to exchange one issued by another U.S. state.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Body believed to be missing Illinois 5-year-old AJ Freund found, parents charged
- Woman dies after falling into meat grinder
- 1 injured after car goes over embankment near walking trail
- VIDEO: High school senior hopes to marry the love of his life while fighting rare cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
If you received your first Pennsylvania driver’s license, learner’s permit or photo ID card after Sept. 1, 2003, PennDOT may already have your Real ID documentation on file.
For more information on Real ID, you can visit these resource links:
*Apply for pre-verification online
*What are the forms of acceptable identification without a Real ID?
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}