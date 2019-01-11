PA State Police searching for 4 of Ebensburg's most wanted

EBENSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Ebensburg, Cambria County, are asking for the public’s assistance locating four of its most wanted people.
PHOTOS: Most wanted - PA State Police Ebensburg
Irish McCall, 32, is wanted for simple assault (strangulation). He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has green eyes and black hair. He was last known to live in Patton.
James Selders, 26, is wanted for strangulation and related charges. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last known to live in Nanty Glo.
Joseph Schuller, 35, is wanted for a 2018 false identification to law enforcement and related charges. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last known to live in North Braddock.
Adam Thompson, 36, is wanted for a 2018 protection from abuse order violation. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last known to live in Ashville.
Anyone with information is asked to call Troop A, Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of a listed Wanted Person, please contact Troop A, Ebensburg at 814-471-6500. pic.twitter.com/ryQ8vvphna— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 11, 2019
