PITTSBURGH - A man who has been on the run for more than two months is finally behind bars, and he is facing brand new charges.
Treysaun Lockett-Tillman was picked up Friday by U.S. Marshals months after he allegedly shot a good Samaritan and then stole a car outside the Savoy nightclub on Penn Avenue in the Strip District.
In the violent incident on Aug. 1, police said the good Samaritan tried to stop Tillman from assaulting a woman when Tillman shot him several times.
According to police, Tillman then stole a car and took off. He has been on the run ever since – until Friday when U.S. Marshals finally caught him in Penn Hills.
According to police paperwork, Tillman was spotted walking into a house on Joslyn Drive in Penn Hills Friday night. Officers surrounded the house and quickly arrested him.
During a search of that home, officers found marijuana, suspected heroin, guns and ammunition.
When Tillman was interviewed, he allegedly told police that he was aware of the warrant but said he "wasn't ready to go to jail."
In addition to the previous attempted criminal attempted homicide and carjacking charges, Tillman is now facing drug charges as well.
