Parents of Antwon Rose suing University of Pittsburgh

The parents of Antwon Rose are suing the University of Pittsburgh.
They claim the university didn't disclose Officer Michael Rosfeld's alleged misconduct while he was a university cop.
Rose, 17, was shot and killed by Rosfeld during a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh in June.
