  • Parents of Antwon Rose suing University of Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    The parents of Antwon Rose are suing the University of Pittsburgh.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.

    They claim the university didn't disclose Officer Michael Rosfeld's alleged misconduct while he was a university cop.

    Rose, 17, was shot and killed by Rosfeld during a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh in June. 

    RELATED:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories