ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Drivers in Ross Township will see some changes to Babcock Boulevard beginning Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said traffic will be down to one lane beginning at 7 a.m. at the intersection with Peoples Road for the second phase of a construction project.
Crews will continue culvert replacement work which is part of a $2.74 million emergency repair to the road due to damage from flooding in July of 2018.
Crews will transition the westbound section of Babcock Boulevard approaching the intersection to a single-lane lane carrying bi-directional traffic. Peoples Road approaching the intersection will return to a single-lane in each direction. The spur ramp from Peoples Road to Babcock Boulevard will remain closed.
Flaggers will help drivers through the intersection while the temporary traffic signals are in place.
The traffic pattern will continue until November.
