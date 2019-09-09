PITTSBURGH - A local business is trying to figure out how to pay its employees after its payroll company unexpectedly folded.
Liken Home Healthcare, a Forest Hills-based company, said employees got their normal paychecks last week. But within two days, the money was completely gone.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Aaron Martin is talking with the health care company about how it is now going to get employees paid.
