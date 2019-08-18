  • Fire crews put out flames at Penn Hills company

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Fire crews raced to put out a blaze at a Penn Hills company early Sunday morning.

    Fire officials said the flames were reported about 1:30 a.m. at the Gupta Permold Company on Lott Road.

    There were no injuries during the fire fight.

    The outside of the building was left charred by the fire.

