PENN HILLS, Pa. - Fire crews raced to put out a blaze at a Penn Hills company early Sunday morning.
Fire officials said the flames were reported about 1:30 a.m. at the Gupta Permold Company on Lott Road.
There were no injuries during the fire fight.
The outside of the building was left charred by the fire.
