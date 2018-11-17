0 Pennsylvania Turnpike closure this weekend has been canceled

NEW STANTON, Pa. - UPDATE 12:24 P.M. Saturday: The closure for this weekend has been canceled, according to Pennsylvania Turnpike officials.

The contractor canceled the closure after they say previous bad weather put them too far behind schedule to erect the bridge beams, officials said.

A new date will be announced after Thanksgiving.

There's a traffic alert for motorists who are planning to travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike this weekend.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the toll road will be closed in both directions between the New Stanton Exit 75 and Breezewood Exit for six hours from 11 p.m. Nov. 17 through 5 a.m. Nov. 18.

Turnpike officials said crews will be placing steel bridge beams for the new North Center Avenue Bridge. The bridge will carry traffic over the Turnpike at milepost 110 in Somerset County.

Reminders will be announced from inside the North Somerset and North Midway service plazas to warn motorists about the closure.

Westbound traffic should use the following detour:

U.S. Route 30 west (18.7 miles) to I-99 north (30.1 miles) to U.S. Route 22 west (64.5 miles) to PA Turnpike 66 south (13.9). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange.

Eastbound traffic should use the following detour:

U.S. Route 119 north (.02 miles) to PA Turnpike Route 66 north (14.2 miles) to U.S. Route 22 east (63.7 miles) to I-99 south (30.4 miles) to U.S. Route 30 east (18.3 miles). Traffic will reenter the PA Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.

Turnpike officials said the detour is extensive to safely accommodate traffic volumes and commercial traffic.

Motorists should be prepared and expect delays and higher traffic volume along the detour route.

