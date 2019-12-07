UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A person was hit by a vehicle on Route 422 near a ramp to I-376 in Union Township last night.
Police said the victim was found in the middle of the road. They have not released the person's identity yet.
The westbound lanes were closed for a few hours.
Police said they are still investigating.
