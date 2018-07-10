  • Pittsburgh-area attorney suspended for misappropriating client funds

    The Pennsylvania Supreme Court temporarily suspended a Pittsburgh-area attorney for violating rules of professional conduct.

    Michael Bruce Greenstein, who works at a family law practice in Swissvale, “is causing immediate and substantial public or private harm,” according to the court’s disciplinary board.

    His suspension for “misappropriation of entrusted client funds” begins Aug. 9.

    The board’s findings are not the same as a criminal accusation.

