Pittsburgh-area attorney suspended for misappropriating client funds

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court temporarily suspended a Pittsburgh-area attorney for violating rules of professional conduct.
Michael Bruce Greenstein, who works at a family law practice in Swissvale, “is causing immediate and substantial public or private harm,” according to the court’s disciplinary board.
His suspension for “misappropriation of entrusted client funds” begins Aug. 9.
The board’s findings are not the same as a criminal accusation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Live Nation offers compensatory tickets to Jimmy Buffett fans stuck in long lines
- Suspended Aliquippa asst. police chief arrested on new charges
- 3 Pittsburgh-area YMCA locations closing in August
- VIDEO: Python Found in Checked Bag at Miami Airport
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}