PITTSBURGH - Wellness means different things to different people.
That's what Robert Brashler, the general manager of the new Even Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh, was quick to emphasize at his new property's grand opening event yesterday evening in the fifth and sixth floors of the Kaufmann's Grand on Fifth redevelopment downtown.
For Even, a flag of IHG, wellness means a new approach to a hotel expected to have a growing appeal as what one official of the company described a niche trend that's grown into a lifestyle choice.
Now opened about a month and a half, Even operates as the city's first wellness hotel with a healthy dining restaurant called Cork and Kale, 160 guest rooms featuring exercise equipment mood lighting as well as an ample fitness center with high quality equipment and a pool option still to come.
With the hotel offering an evening herbal tea service along with plenty of healthy eating options, Brashler noted Even's broad definition of an already broad term of wellness could include a bottle of red wine and chocolate.
