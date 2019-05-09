PITTSBURGH - In search of a new opportunity after the Nine on Nine restaurant in which she worked closed in February, Franki Wasik opted to open her own restaurant for the first time at the age of 27.
Working with her mother, Susan, a long-time chef at Nine on Nine, and with her father, David, Wasik bought the business of the former Stack’d on Copeland Street in Shadyside and is working to reopen it with a two-concept approach, a sit-down restaurant called Frances on the first floor with the companion Frank’s Bar and Grill upstairs.
Wasik is drawing on her family as the source of her inspiration for the new restaurant.
