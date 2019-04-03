PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Dad had always been a character for Curt Wooten, but this week the name became a little more real when he and his wife welcomed their first child.
The news was shared on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that Penny Jean was born to Curt and Kaitlin.
Among the pictures shared were several showing Penny Jean wrapped in Terrible Towel, cheering on the Steelers just like any true Yinzer would.
Now he’s truly a Pittsburgh Dad! Welcome our newest Pittsburgher, PENNY JEAN. Congratulations Curt and Kaitlin! pic.twitter.com/mUnWtn1m5f— Pittsburgh Dad (@Pittsburgh_Dad) April 3, 2019
