WASHINGTON - Pittsburgh's mayor Bill Peduto spent the last two days in Washington D.C., pushing for lawmakers to pass a "total package" of gun legislation.
That includes background checks and a red flag law.
Related Headlines
After a meeting with Senator Pat Toomey, Peduto tweeted saying progress is being made.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The Pennsylvania senator is the highest ranking Republican pushing for tougher gun laws.
"This is the moment to get something done to make us all a little bit safer in our communities across the country," he said.
Toomey has admitted that his proposal was unlikely to pass in the current form.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}