0 Where does synagogue shooting-inspired gun legislation stand?

PITTSBURGH - In the weeks following the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, gun legislation was introduced as city leaders vowed to take action.

Dec. 13, 2018

"Common-sense" gun measures are introduced with three bills by the city leaders: a ban on assault weapons; an accessories, ammunition and modification ban; and adoption of Extreme Risk Protection Orders.

Jan. 2, 2019

An open carry rally was mobilized in response to the introduced legislation with gun owners and supporters gathering outside the City-County Building on Grant Street.

Jan. 15, 2019

In a letter, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala cautioned the City Council that the proposed gun legislation would not hold up against a constitutional challenge in court. Furthermore, he warned, it could land city leaders in jail.

"I was hoping this wouldn't be a battle, it's more of a courtesy as I've said before, but they just don't have the authority to do this at this level," Zappala said.

Jan. 31, 2019

Mayor Bill Peduto tells Channel 11 he's received death threats over the proposed gun reform legislation. Pittsburgh police are continuously monitoring the threats.

Feb. 1, 2019:

Gun rights supporters file criminal complaints against Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, the city solicitor, and seven City Council members.

March 13, 2019

Pittsburgh's City Council amends the proposed gun legislation and our partners at TribLive report the changes are to include information, statistics and data on gun violence across the U.S.

March 27, 2019

The City Council votes 6-3 in favor of approving the controversial gun legislation with a final vote scheduled for April. Supporters said it was worth the effort. Opponents called the vote and legislation a waste of time over the uncertainty it would stand up in court. Pro-gun advocates said the bills are an attack on the right to bear arms.

April 2, 2019

The proposed legislation passes a 6-3 final vote before the City Council. The bills make it illegal to load, brandish, display, discharge, point or otherwise use what is deemed as an assault weapon within city limits. Mayor Bill Peduto signs the bill days later.

"Our residents have a constitutional right to life, and that outweighs a gun manufacturer's right to profit," he said.

April 12, 2019

Seven city residents try to file private criminal charges against Mayor Bill Peduto and six City Council members over the passage of the bills. DA Stephen Zappala refuses to accept the complaints, saying his office will not act until the laws take effect and someone is cited for violating them.

April 17, 2019

The National Rifle Association files a lawsuit seeking to stop the enforcement of the new gun laws. The agency says the regulations violate state law.

May 20, 2019

Pittsburgh city officials say they will not enforce the new gun legislation until a court rules on its legality. The new laws are set to take effect in June.

July 29, 2019

Attorneys for the city of Pittsburgh want a lawsuit filed against the new gun legislation dropped, saying those behind it have no case and that it was rushed into court.

Aug. 16, 2019

Gun rights supporters tell Channel 11 they're working to take the gun legislation to civil court and filed a lawsuit against DA Stephen Zappala after the group tried to file charges in April against city leaders.

Oct. 10, 2019

State lawmakers are pushing a bill through the House that would ban designated assault weapons in Pennsylvania.

Oct. 17, 2019

A judge rules that DA Stephen Zappala does not have to pursue complaints against Mayor Bill Peduto and City Council members related to the new gun legislation. Zappala has said there is little for his office to do on the subject since the law has not yet been enforced.

