PITTSBURGH - A judge ruled Wednesday that the Allegheny County district attorney does not have to pursue complaints against public officials like Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Pittsburgh City Council members over the city's new gun law.
Signed in April, the new law makes it illegal to load, brandish, display, discharge, point or otherwise use an assault weapon within the city.
Gun advocates argue their rights were violated when the legislation was signed into law by Peduto.
Gun rights supporters in April walked into municipal court, hoping to file charges against Peduto and City Council members, but their complaints were not accepted.
Pennsylvania Gun Owners of America then filed a lawsuit against Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala, claiming he “breached his duty as chief law enforcement officer” and refused “further action and gave no written explanation for the said denial.”
Zapalla has said there is nothing his office can do because the law is not yet being enforced.
