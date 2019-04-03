Pittsburgh's mayor speaks for first time since passage of controversial gun legislation

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh's mayor is digging in as the city prepares for a long legal battle over its gun control measures.
Bill Peduto told Channel 11 it's all about the language and that the legislation passed Tuesday doesn't ban anyone owning the weapons, just the ability to use them.
He's planning to sign the legislation into law next week.
Hear more from the mayor by watching the video below:
TRENDING NOW:
- Bethel Park police investigating report of attempted child luring
- Judge rules UPMC-Highmark 'consent decree' cannot be extended by AG
- Arrest warrants issued for men accused of stealing scrap metal from former employer
- VIDEO: Kurt Angle to retire from WWE
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}