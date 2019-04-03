  • Pittsburgh's mayor speaks for first time since passage of controversial gun legislation

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh's mayor is digging in as the city prepares for a long legal battle over its gun control measures.

    Bill Peduto told Channel 11 it's all about the language and that the legislation passed Tuesday doesn't ban anyone owning the weapons, just the ability to use them.

    He's planning to sign the legislation into law next week.

