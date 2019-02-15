Pittsburgh International Auto Show opens up for 'Dancing with the Cars' fundraiser

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh International Auto Show kicked off Thursday night with the 'Dancing With the Cars' fundraiser.
Attendees enjoyed a savory dinner, dancing and a stroll around the floor near some of the latest cars and trucks that are on display all weekend.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Charities, which helps provide residential care, treatment and support of individuals with autism and with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Pittsburgh.
The runs through Sunday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh. If you’re looking for something else to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered with a list of events and activities in and around Pittsburgh.
