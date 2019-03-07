  • PITTSBURGH LANDSLIDE: Man's home condemned 2 weeks after purchase due to landslide

    By: Shelley Rodgers

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh man is looking for answers two months after his newly bought house was condemned for safety reasons.

    Ed Ferrell bought the house on Semicir Street in Perry North in December.

    It was condemned two weeks later after the hillside started to slide.

    The house next door collapsed two weeks ago, after being condemned last February, 

    Ferrell believes his house will likely be next.

