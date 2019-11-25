PITTSBURGH - Drivers leaving downtown Pittsburgh were slowed down Monday night because of an underground electrical fire.
Please avoid Grant Street at Gorbes as @PghFireFighters deal with a fire coming from a manhole.— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 25, 2019
The fire happened at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Grant Street.
It's not clear what caused the fire, but it was extinguished by 5:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.
.@PghFireFighters have exitinguished an electrical fire emanating from underground. Traffic is moving now. No injuries were reported. @DuquesneLight is still on scene. pic.twitter.com/7tdvX8XOEL— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 25, 2019
