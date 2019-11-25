  • Flames erupt from manhole in downtown Pittsburgh during evening commute

    PITTSBURGH - Drivers leaving downtown Pittsburgh were slowed down Monday night because of an underground electrical fire.

    The fire happened at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Grant Street.

    It's not clear what caused the fire, but it was extinguished by 5:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

