PITTSBURGH - Are you lacing up your running shoes to hit the pavement? Some 40,000 people will descend on the region for the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon. Here's a look at 11 Things to Know about the Pittsburgh Marathon.
- About 40,000 people will descend on the region for the race
- This is the 11th year for the Marathon
- Events happen through the weekend, starting with the Health & Fitness Expo on Friday
- Road closures will begin at noon Friday, May 3, with additional closures through Sunday, May 5th
- Some sections of the city will be completely closed off to traffic on race day
- Saturday, the 5K race, Pittsburgh Kids Marathon, toddler trot and Pittsburgh Pet Walk take place
- On Sunday, the Marathon starts at 6:50 a.m., Half Marathon at 6:55 a.m. and Relay at 7:05 a.m.
- The Marathon takes runners through 26.2 miles of trails, parks, and landmarks
- Runners will pass PNC Park, Heinz Field, and PPG Paints Arena
- There are 16 medical stations and 18 fluid stations every 1 to 2 miles
- The Pittsburgh Marathon is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon
