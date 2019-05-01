  • 11 Things to know about the Pittsburgh Marathon

    PITTSBURGH - Are you lacing up your running shoes to hit the pavement? Some 40,000 people will descend on the region for the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon. Here's a look at 11 Things to Know about the Pittsburgh Marathon.

    1. About 40,000 people will descend on the region for the race
    2. This is the 11th year for the Marathon
    3. Events happen through the weekend, starting with the Health & Fitness Expo on Friday
    4. Road closures will begin at noon Friday, May 3, with additional closures through Sunday, May 5th
    5. Some sections of the city will be completely closed off to traffic on race day
    6. Saturday, the 5K race, Pittsburgh Kids Marathon, toddler trot and Pittsburgh Pet Walk take place
    7. On Sunday, the Marathon starts at 6:50 a.m., Half Marathon at 6:55 a.m. and Relay at 7:05 a.m.
    8. The Marathon takes runners through 26.2 miles of trails, parks, and landmarks
    9. Runners will pass PNC Park, Heinz Field, and PPG Paints Arena
    10. There are 16 medical stations and 18 fluid stations every 1 to 2 miles
    11. The Pittsburgh Marathon is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon

