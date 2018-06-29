0 Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto will urge judge to increase officer Michael Rosfeld's bond

PITTSBURGH - After another night of protests over the officer-involved fatal shooting of Antwon Rose, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto made a promise to demonstrators.

He told them he will urge Allegheny County's president judge to increase officer Michael Rosfeld's bond.

The East Pittsburgh officer is out of jail on home confinement, which protesters are angry about.

Demonstrators Thursday were also upset about officers responding in riot gear.

The peaceful protest also called for the immediate firing of Rosfeld and for the district attorney to appeal the judge's decision on Rosfeld's bond.

Dozens of people showed up, including Braddock Mayor and Democratic Lieutenant Governor candidate John Fetterman.

Protesters were surprised to be met with more than 30 officers from several area departments, including Allegheny County police.

As the protest was ending, Peduto made a surprise visit, and spoke with Fetterman and demonstrators.

"I have a son that's been arrested on a homicide. He didn't get no bond," one protestor, Amber Sloan, said.

Peduto promised to reach out to the judge, asking for Rosfeld's bond to be revoked or changed to what a typical criminal homicide bond would be.

"I came out here to listen," Peduto said. "Tomorrow I'll write a letter to Judge Manning asking him to do that."

Channel 11 has reached out to the mayor of East Pittsburgh and other city leaders, with no response so far.

Channel 11 also stopped at the borough building. According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, it's been shut down for two days.

One official told Channel 11 the solicitor told them not to talk to the media. The solicitor also has not returned any calls or emails.

