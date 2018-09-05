  • Pittsburgh Pirates honor legacy of Roberto Clemente with day of service

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates and Pirate Charities are honoring the life of Roberto Clemente Wednesday.

    The organization is taking part in a day service projects in and around Pittsburgh to honor Clemente’s legacy of community service.

    Related Headlines

    Pirates players and coaches took part in a special Miracle League fantasy camp at PNC Park. Participants had the chance to learn from the Pirate players at skill stations.

    Other events included a visit to the Allegheny Intermediate Unit Latino Family Center, school assemblies at Brashear High School and Conroy Education Center and a visit to the Southwestern Veterans Center.

    WPXI’s Jennifer Tomazic is talking with the players and participants about why it’s important to honor Clemente’s legacy for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories