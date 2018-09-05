Pittsburgh Pirates honor legacy of Roberto Clemente with day of service

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates and Pirate Charities are honoring the life of Roberto Clemente Wednesday.
The organization is taking part in a day service projects in and around Pittsburgh to honor Clemente’s legacy of community service.
Related Headlines
Pirates players and coaches took part in a special Miracle League fantasy camp at PNC Park. Participants had the chance to learn from the Pirate players at skill stations.
Other events included a visit to the Allegheny Intermediate Unit Latino Family Center, school assemblies at Brashear High School and Conroy Education Center and a visit to the Southwestern Veterans Center.
WPXI’s Jennifer Tomazic is talking with the players and participants about why it’s important to honor Clemente’s legacy for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn
- Local singer attacked by 3 dogs while delivering package
- Man drives truck into Dallas television station
- VIDEO: FDA says Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal still not safe to eat
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}