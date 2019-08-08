  • 18-year-old accused of shooting younger teen in the face

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police have issued a warrant for 18-year-old Ian Cook who's accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in the face earlier this year.

    The shooting happened on June 26 in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    New paperwork shows that when the 16-year-old was shot, he fired back at Cook and critically injured him.

    Investigators at the scene found a magazine clip, a live round of ammunition and several drops of blood.

    >>PREVIOUS2 teens shot on Pittsburgh's North Side

    When Cook was interviewed, he allegedly said he didn't remember what happened and denied firing a gun.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories