PITTSBURGH - Police have issued a warrant for 18-year-old Ian Cook who's accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in the face earlier this year.
The shooting happened on June 26 in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood.
New paperwork shows that when the 16-year-old was shot, he fired back at Cook and critically injured him.
Investigators at the scene found a magazine clip, a live round of ammunition and several drops of blood.
When Cook was interviewed, he allegedly said he didn't remember what happened and denied firing a gun.
