PITTSBURGH - Treysaun Lockett-Tillman has been on the run, police said, since he shot a good Samaritan and then stole a car outside the Savoy nightclub on Penn Avenue in the Strip.
Channel 11 told you about the violence outside the bar last Thursday. A man trying to stop an assault on a woman by another man was killed.
Although he was shot several times, the victim was able to identify Tillman as the man who shot him.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Renee Wallace has more details of what is outlined in court documents as police search for Tillman.
