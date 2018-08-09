0 Planning to watch Perseid meteor shower? Here's what you need to know

An all-natural light show will appear in the night sky this weekend.

The Perseid meteor shower is due, and if the sky cover is right, you may be able to see 60 to 70 meteors per hour at its peak.

Peak viewing will be Sunday night into early Monday morning, roughly from 11 p.m. or midnight until dawn.

The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Perseus, in the northeast sky, although you can look up anywhere in the sky with your naked eye to see them.

Give your eyes about 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the dark night before spotting, and then be patient. Meteors can come in bursts but also have lulls.

If you can’t make the peak viewing time, you can try spotting them several nights before and after Sunday.

Thanks to a new moon, there will be no bright moonlight to ruin the view on Sunday. There will be a thin, waxing crescent moon on Monday.

Keep in mind, weather will play a role in spotting the meteors. In western Pennsylvania, there’s a chance we’ll see rain around Sunday and Monday, which would mean thick cloud cover during the peak.

