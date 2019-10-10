  • Plans to redevelop Century III Mall take huge step forward

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The owner Century III Mall has agreed to revise the plans to redevelop the property after complaints that they lacked details.

    Among other information in the revised plans, the new information includes a market study outlining potential uses for the property.

    Century III Mall opened 40 years ago and last year filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

    The owner now wants to build a mix of commercial, residential, office and entertainment venues on the property – which has been mostly vacant for some time.

    Sears had objected, claiming the company still owes them more than $4 million, but a deal with Sears is reportedly in the works.

    The company still needs approval from the bankruptcy courts.

