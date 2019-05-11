Point Park University teams up with pro teams to host esports tournament this weekend

PITTSBURGH - An esports showdown is happening at the Pittsburgh Playhouse this weekend.
The Pittsburgh Penguins Cavs Legion GC and the Pittsburgh Knights teamed up with Point Park Univeristy to host a multigame esports tournament.
The Steel City Showdown will feature gamers competing in three games: Super Smash Bros., NBA 2K19 and NHL 19.
There are $1,500 in cash prizes per title up for grabs.
"There are 380 million people worldwide playing games, and this generation is the digital age. We are just excited to host and will raise good money for a terrific nonprofit," said Stephen Tanzilli, the dean of the Roaland School of Business at Point Park University.
That non-profit is Able Gamers Charity.
The event continues through Sunday.
