    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - New Castle police arrested a man accused of breaking into a Lawrence County convenience store. 

    Investigators said Shawn Jones broke into the Last Minute Mart through the roof and fell down through the ceiling.

    Police said that once he was inside, Jones took cigarettes and tried to escape through a side door but couldn’t get out. 

    Investigators said Jones threw his body against the glass in an attempt to break it. When that didn’t work, he threw a can of energy drink at the glass, investigators said. 

    Investigators said he got out of the store by going back through the roof.  

    Police arrested Jones a short time later.  

